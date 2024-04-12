Chandigarh/Fatehabad: Day after the death of six schoolchildren in a tragic accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh involving a private school bus the driver of which was allegedly drunk, police on Friday April 12 launched a campaign against school buses in Fatehabad during which at least five buses were challaned for alleged violation of Motor Vehicle Act, an official said.

Haryana School Bus Accident: Traffic Police Launches Intensive Campaign; 5 Vehicles Challaned

The private school bus met with the accident near the Unhani village of Kanina sub-division in Mahendragarh leaving at least six children dead and many others injured. Police said that the driver was driving the vehicle in an inebriated condition even as the school was open despite a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

With the accident exposing the security of the school management and administration, Haryana Transport Minister Aseem Goyal has ordered checking of vehicles in all the schools of the state with police launching an intensive campaign against erring drivers.

Important Meeting of the Education Department in Chandigarh: Regarding the school bus accident, the Haryana Education Department has called an important meeting of all the District Education Officers/Basic Education Officers and all the Block Education Officers of the state in Chandigarh today (Friday, April 12). In this meeting, the vehicle safety policy set by the state government will be reviewed.

Police in Action Mode in Fatehabad: After the school bus accident in Mahendragarh, the administration in Fatehabad with the traffic police issuing challans to five school buses for traffic rule violations, an official said. The Traffic police has said that buses will be inspected in every school to check whether the administration is complying with the set norms.

The traffic police conducted a special campaign on Fatehabad Mini Bypass and checked the school buses for the relevant documents. The traffic police also visited Seema Sanskar Private School and inspected the buses stationed there.

Traffic Police Sub Inspector Hetram Singh said that a special campaign has been launched regarding school buses. “In this connection, challans have been issued to 5 school buses. This campaign will continue in the coming days also. School buses will be checked and if any deficiency is found, action will be taken. If any deficiency is found, school buses will also be impounded. Today the bus of Sri Chaitanya School did not have a number plate and was running without a permit. It has also been challaned. The school has been clearly instructed to keep the bus inside the school for now,"Singh said.