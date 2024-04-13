Uttarakhand: Bus Overturns on Rishikesh-Chamba route, 2 Passengers Critical

Uttarakhand: Bus Overturns on Rishikesh-Chamba route, 2 Passengers Critical

Ahead of Chardham Yatra, a bus from Rishikesh overturned leaving many passengers injured. Two of persons are in critical condition and referred to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Tehri (Uttarakhand): Many people were injured and two are in critical condition after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the Rishikesh-Chamba route in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, police said on Saturday.

The bus carrying around 35 to 40 passengers were going from Rishikesh to Lambgaon, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and overturned near Narendranagar, about four km away from Bhadrakali. The incident led to chaos among the passengers as they started screaming in panic.

As soon as information about the accident was received, a police team, district administrative officials and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the site and rescue operations were launched immediately. Police rescued a few people who were trapped under the bus and sent them to the hospital.

According to a senior police official, the bus had overturned on the road and if the incident had occurred a few metres away then the vehicle would have fallen off the roadside leading to a massive accident. All the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Among whom, two persons were seriously injured and referred to AIIMS Rishikesh.

The accident has drawn attention of the district administration towards the accident-prone spots as the Chardham Yatra is starting from May 10 in Uttarakhand. A large number of devotees from India and abroad come to the state to undertake the Chardham Yatra.

Drivers from the plains have been given permission only on the basis of their experience in driving on the mountains. Both transport corporation officials and the police have brought the accident-prone areas under their scanner.

