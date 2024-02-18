10 Tourists Injured as Bus Overturns at Yercaud Hill Station in Tamil Nadu

Salem (Tamil Nadu): Nearly 10 tourists suffered injuries after their bus overturned on Yercaud mountain near Tamil Nadu's Salem on Sunday, police said.

The bus carrying around 19 tourists from Tiruneermalai area near Chennai's Pallavaram were touring the popular Yercaud hill station. They were returning after visiting some of the tourists spots namely Lady's Seat, Jen's Seat, Pakoda Point Lake and Rose Park when their bus overturned while attempting a U-turn near the foothills of the mountain.

The driver lost control and the bus broke through the barrier wall before overturning. Around 10 passengers got injured in the accident.

The local residents ran to the spot to rescue those trapped under the bus and rushed the injured to the Salem Government Hospital for treatment. The Kannankurichi Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.

Since the accident took place on the weekend, a large number of people gathered at the spot leading to severe traffic congestion. The fire department's rescue team is working tirelessly to clear the area and remove the overturned bus.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving, especially on challenging terrains. The injured are being treated and probe is on to find out as to how the accident occurred, an officer of Kannankurichi police station said.