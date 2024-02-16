Five of Family From Gujarat Dead in Cab-Truck Head-on Collision in Rajasthan

Bikaner: In a tragic road accident reported from Rajasthan, five members of the same family died after the cab they were traveling in collided with a truck head-on on the expressway in Bikaner district of the state on Friday morning, police said. The accident took place under the Nokha police station limits of the district.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam while confirming the incident said that two women, two men and a child are among the deceased. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the cab bearing Gujarat registration number was traveling to Rajasthan when it collided head on with the truck leading to the fatal accident.

Gautam said that the deceased are believed to be from the same family and all five died on the spot. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem while further investigation into the incident is going on. The accident was so terrible that the cab was completely wrecked under the truck. After getting information about the incident, Nokha police station reached the spot.

The bodies were taken out by separating the truck and the Tavera with the help of a crane. A large number of people also gathered at the spot. It can be recalled that a similar fatal accident was reported from the state over a month ago. The accident happened on Jan 14 this year when at least six people were killed and five others injured after two cars collided in Laxmangarh tehsil of Sikar district of Rajasthan.

The said mishap occurred near Hotel Mani Mahal on National Highway 52 in Laxmangarh town of Sikar district of the state. One of the cars was coming from Sikar towards Laxmangarh, while other from Laxmangarh towards Sikar when they collided head on leading to the accident.