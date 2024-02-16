Alipur Fire: Kejriwal Announces Compensation of Rs 10 Lakh Each for Families of Those Killed

author img

By PTI

Published : 27 minutes ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the fire in a paints factory in Alipur here that left 11 people dead.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will order an inquiry into the alleged delay in the arrival of fire tenders. The charred bodies of the 11 victims were recovered from a paint factory, which also houses chemical godowns, located in Alipur's Dayalpur market, following an explosion and subsequent fire in the factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the fire in a paints factory in Alipur here that left 11 people dead. The chief minister also visited the site to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the blaze that broke out on Thursday evening.

"We have full sympathy for the families of the deceased. We will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Two people have sustained minor injuries and they will be awarded a compensation of Rs 20,000 each and those with major injuries will be awarded a compensation of Rs two lakh each," he told reporters.

He said those whose nearby shops and houses were affected due to the fire will be awarded compensation in line with the government's policy. The chief minister said there are allegations that there was delay in the arrival of fire tenders to the spot.

"I will issue instructions for inquiry into the alleged delay in the arrival of fire engines and how the factory was operating in this area," he said. An explosion and subsequent fire in the paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area left 11 people dead.Four people were injured in the fire that broke out on Thursday evening and are hospitalised, they said.

Read More

  1. Fire Breaks out in Paint Factory in Outer Delhi's Alipur, 11 Dead
  2. Delhi Fire: Factory Owner Booked for Culpable Homicide in Dayal Market Accident

TAGGED:

Delhi CM Arvind KejriwalAlipur Fire IncidentFire in a pant factory in Delhi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.