Fire breaks out in paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur, 7 dead

New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and several others received severe burn injuries in a fire in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening, police said. Charred bodies of the three persons were recovered from the premises of the factory located in Alipur's Dayalpur Market, a fire official said.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call reporting fire was received at 5.25 pm and 22 tenders were pressed into service. The fire was contained by around 9 pm, he said, adding, the cooling off operation was underway. According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory. "Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," said an officer.