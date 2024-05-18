Meet 'Bujji': Prabhas Introduces His 'Someone Special' from Kalki 2898 AD - Watch

Hyderabad: After teasing fans with a cryptic post about the arrival of 'someone special', Prabhas puts an end to speculations around the latest update from his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. While fans were anticipating exciting updates from the actor about his personal life, Prabhas introduced his 'Darlings' to 'Bujji', his constant companion from Kalki 2898 AD.

The makers have released the fourth episode of the series, 'From Skratch', which follows the journey of Kalki 2898 AD making. After releasing the first episode titled 'From Skratch Ep1: Re-Inventing the Wheel' last year, they subsequently dropped 'From Skratch Ep2: Assembling The Raiders' and 'From Skratch Ep3: Re-Imagining Of Guns' over the past year. The latest addition to the series is the fourth episode, which is dedicated to Bujji

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The makes also tapped screen icon Kamal Haasan to play an important part which is said to be a guest appearance. The film is a science fiction with elements of mythology. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is a massive dystopian sci-fi drama mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores.