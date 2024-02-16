Delhi Fire: Factory Owner Booked for Culpable Homicide in Dayal Market Accident

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Delhi police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of a paint factory in Delhi's Alipur where 11 people were killed in a fire incident.

The fire that broke out at a paint factory in Dayal Market of Alipur, left 11 dead and four injured. The factory owner has been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, the fire incident at a paint factory in Dayal Market of Alipur area claimed lives of 11 people and left four others injured. The incident happened on Thursday evening in a paint factory operated by Akhil Jain, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, and a case under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been registered against him, a senior official with Delhi police told ANI.

Further investigation into the same is underway, they added. The fire that broke out in the paint godown at around 05.30 pm spread to a number of other buildings, including the neighbouring 'Nasha Mukti Kendra', where 4-5 people were trapped in the fire, police said. The four injured included a police constable from Alipur police station who was involved in the rescue operation.

The injured constable identified as Karamveer has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The other three injured have been referred to LNJP hospital, they said. Police further said a total of 11 charred bodies including 10 males and one female have been recovered from the paint factory.

The bodies are being preserved at BJRM hospital and efforts are being made to identify the deceased, they said. The rescue operations in the burnt buildings were undertaken by the Delhi Fire Services and a team of NDRF. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Last Updated :1 hours ago

