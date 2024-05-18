ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter to Have Two IPL Seasons with 700-Plus Runs

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to amass 700-plus runs in a season twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after former player Chris Gayle. He accomplished the incredible feat during the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
File: Virat Kohli (AP Photos)

Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to amass 700-plus runs in a season twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after former player Chris Gayle. He accomplished the incredible feat during the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap, becoming the first Indian player to amass 700-plus runs in a season twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He reached the incredible feat during the game between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Saturday.

Virat, who holds the orange cap being the leading run-getter of the season, crossed the 700-run landmark for the second time after the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league. With the blistering 47-run knockoff of 29 balls, he has racked up 708 runs at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60. Notably, this is his highest strike rate in an IPL season ever.

In 2016, the 35-year-old had amassed 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with four centuries and seven fifties. Virat is the second player overall to reach the 700-run mark in a single IPL edition on two or more occasions, with former RCB batter Chris Gayle doing so twice as well. The West Indies legend scored 733 runs in IPL 2012 and 708 runs in IPL 2013.

Virat also ended the league stage of IPL 2024 with 37 sixes, the most by a batter this season. Virat's all-time high tally of sixes in an IPL season was 38 maximums back in 2016.

Virat also continued his fine run of form in the IPL on May 18, a date which has been special for RCB and Virat, since they have won every game ever played on this date. With scores of 56*(29) vs CSK, Bengaluru (2013), 27*(29) vs CSK, Ranchi (2015), 113(50) vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru (2016), and 100 (63) against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad (2023) on this date, in five innings, he has scored 343 runs at an average of 85.75, with two centuries and a fifty.

Earlier, in the match, Kohli also became the only second batter after Shikhar Dhawan (768) to complete 700 fours in the history of the IPL. He missed out on the opportunity to become the first batter to complete 8,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

Read More

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLICHRIS GAYLERCB VS CSKIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.