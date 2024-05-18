IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Player To Smash 700 Fours In History

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Veteran batter Virat Kohli became the only second player to hit 700 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the incredible feat during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Kohli is now just behind the current Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 768 fours. He achieved the landmark in his 251th IPL game when he smashed a boundary to CSK pacer Shardul Thakur in the second over of the match. He also became the fastest player to achieve the milestone.

Meanwhile, in the match against Delhi Capitals, the 35-year-old also became the only player to play 250 matches for a single franchise in IPL history. He has already played 250 T20 matches for RCB, which includes his 15 appearances for the franchise in the Champions League T20 (CLT20).

The right-hand batter has also become the only fourth cricketer to play 250 IPL matches after former Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who leads the list with 264 games, followed by former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (256) and his teammate Dinesh Karthik (254).

The former RCB captain is also the third leading six-hitter in the tournament history with 267 sixes on his name. Currently, he is only behind former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (280) and Virat's former teammate Chris Gayle, who leads the chart with 357.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 looms closer, Kohli has been displaying batting prowess being the leading run-scorer for the ongoing season of the IPL. He has amassed 661 runs in 13 IPL matches at a strike rate of 155.16 and an average of 66.10, which includes one century and five fifties.

