ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Player To Smash 700 Fours In History

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Virat Kohli became the only second player to hit 700 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.
File: Virat Kohli (IANS Photos)

Virat Kohli became the only second player to hit 700 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Veteran batter Virat Kohli became the only second player to hit 700 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the incredible feat during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Kohli is now just behind the current Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 768 fours. He achieved the landmark in his 251th IPL game when he smashed a boundary to CSK pacer Shardul Thakur in the second over of the match. He also became the fastest player to achieve the milestone.

Meanwhile, in the match against Delhi Capitals, the 35-year-old also became the only player to play 250 matches for a single franchise in IPL history. He has already played 250 T20 matches for RCB, which includes his 15 appearances for the franchise in the Champions League T20 (CLT20).

The right-hand batter has also become the only fourth cricketer to play 250 IPL matches after former Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who leads the list with 264 games, followed by former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (256) and his teammate Dinesh Karthik (254).

The former RCB captain is also the third leading six-hitter in the tournament history with 267 sixes on his name. Currently, he is only behind former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (280) and Virat's former teammate Chris Gayle, who leads the chart with 357.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 looms closer, Kohli has been displaying batting prowess being the leading run-scorer for the ongoing season of the IPL. He has amassed 661 runs in 13 IPL matches at a strike rate of 155.16 and an average of 66.10, which includes one century and five fifties.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024 | Impact Player Rule Has Disrupted Balance of Game: Virat Kohli
  2. IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK El Clasico Will Fight For Final Playoff Berth Amid Rain Threat
  3. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Play 250 Matches For Single Franchise In IPL History
Last Updated :22 hours ago

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLI 700 FOURS IN IPLMOST FOURS IN IPLMOST RUNS IN IPL 2024RCB VS CSKIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.