"This Is Injustice; My Son Is a Simple Man...": Bibhav Kumar's Father in Swati Maliwal's Case

Rohtas (Bihar): After Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar was arrested by Delhi police in an alleged assault case, the latter's father has said that it is an injustice, and he has never heard a complaint against Bibhav for the last 15 years when he has been with Delhi CM. Bibhav Kumar's father, Maheshwar Rai also revealed that the BJP have been advising Bibhav to abandon Arvind Kejriwal.

"This is injustice. My son is a simple man. There is a BJP Government in power, it can do whatever it wants. They are telling him to abandon Arvind Kejriwal, then he will not be harmed. He has been with Kejriwal for the last 15 years, but I have never heard any complaint against him. I spoke with him over the phone, he told me that he was having his breakfast and she (Swati Maliwal) came to do something big. Guards stopped her and he went there. Guards removed her from there. He didn't touch her even once. He only told her that he wouldn't let her meet Kejriwal without asking him. Hearing this, she got angry and threatened him," Bibhav father told ANI.

He also mentioned that Bibhav had studied at Banaras Hindu University. Then, he used to practice journalism there (in Delhi). Bibhav Kumar is a resident of Bihar's Khudru village.

Former village head, Lal Sahib Yadav said, "Bibhav is from a social family. If elections had not been held today, nothing like this would not have happened. His family has always stood with the poor. I guarantee that Bibhav Ji is not a person of criminal character. This is going only for politics." Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police.

The former aide of the AAP supremo, meanwhile, emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim while adding that they should also take cognisance of his complaint. In his complaint, Kejriwal's former PA charged Maliwal with unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter.

Meanwhile, the details of Maliwal's medico-legal case report surfaced on Saturday, mentioning bruises over her left leg and her right cheek. The report was filed after Maliwal underwent a detailed medical examination on the night of May 16. The examination was carried out at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS, Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR on Maliwal's complaint against the CM's former aide, alleging that he 'slapped' her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area." (ANI)