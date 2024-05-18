ETV Bharat / state

EC Issues Notices to BJP's West Bengal Chief Over Ads Targeting TMC

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

The Election Commission on Saturday issued two separate show-cause notices to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for "misleading" advertisements targeting the state's ruling TMC.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday issued two separate show-cause notices to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for "misleading" advertisements targeting the state's ruling TMC. The poll watchdog has sought his response as to why the two advertisements should not be treated as violative of the model code of conduct and its advisory to political parties.

Majumdar has been asked to respond by 5 pm on May 21. According to the English transcript provided in the notices, one advertisement is titled "Trinamool is root cause of corruption" while the other is titled "Anti-Sanatan Trinamool". The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had approached the Election Commission against the advertisements.

While issuing the notices, the poll watchdog reminded the BJP leader about the provisions of the model code of conduct, which deals with criticism based on unverified allegations, and its recent advisory to parties that states unverified and misleading advertisements should not be published in the media.

