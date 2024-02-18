Four Individuals Die in Tempo-Truck Collision in Maharashtra's Nandgaon District

Mumbai: At least four people died in a tempo-truck collision in Nandgaon Khandeshwar in Maharashtra's Amravati on Sunday. The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

"Four persons died on the spot, while 10 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. The truck driver has been arrested," the SP said. The tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred, he added.

(More Details Are Awaited)