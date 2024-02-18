Four Individuals Die in Tempo-Truck Collision in Maharashtra's Nandgaon District

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 60 minutes ago

At least four people died in a tempo-truck collision in Maharashtra's Nandgaon on Sunday.

At least four people died in a tempo-truck collision in Maharashtra's Nandgaon on Sunday.

Mumbai: At least four people died in a tempo-truck collision in Nandgaon Khandeshwar in Maharashtra's Amravati on Sunday. The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

"Four persons died on the spot, while 10 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. The truck driver has been arrested," the SP said. The tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred, he added.

(More Details Are Awaited)

Last Updated :60 minutes ago

TAGGED:

MaharashtraNandgaon AccidentTempo Truck Collision in Nandgaon

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.