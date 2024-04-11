6 Students Killed after School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh District; Principal Held

Several school kids Killed after School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh District

Mahendragarh (Haryana): As many as six school children were killed and 20 fellow students were injured after a school bus overturned in the Mahendragarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near the Unhani village of Kanina sub-division. "The driver lost control over the vehicle and the bus collided with a tree," a senior police official said.

Around 35 to 40 children were inside the bus when the mishap occurred, the official added. It is understood that due to Eid-ul-Fitr, there was a government holiday, but despite that the school was open.

Soon after receiving the information, the police team reached the spot, and the injured students were sent to the hospital. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mahendra Rana said the driver had consumed alcohol.

"The medical test of the driver has confirmed the consumption of alcohol. Police have arrested three people in connection with the accident, including school principal Deepti Rao, secretary Hoshiar Singh and driver Dharmendra," Rana said.

The Haryana government has ordered a probe after a school bus carrying several children met with an accident in Mahendragarh on Thursday amid reports that the driver was allegedly drunk and the vehicle did not have a fitness certificate and other documents. A show-cause notice has been issued to the school and some other schools that remained open on Thursday despite a public holiday on account of Eid.

The government has ordered a probe into the incident following the registration of an FIR, Transport Minister Aseem Goel said. Instructions have been given to senior officials that a committee be formed to conduct a detailed probe covering various aspects. The committee will comprise higher officials of the state government, Goel told reporters.

He said the bus involved in the accident was fined recently as it did not have certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities.

Directions have been given to the district transport officer concerned that a FIR be registered against the school, the minister said. He added that if the probe reveals a lapse on the part of the motor vehicles inspector of the area -- that he failed to take action even though the bus did not have valid documents -- action will be taken against him as well.

"We had challaned the bus for Rs 15,500 due to a lack of documents, but clearly, a lapse of the school authorities has been found," Goel said. The minister said he has directed officials that the fitness of all school buses be checked. The district transport officer will issue circulars in this regard to district education officers, he added.

Education Minister Seema Trikha, who met the injured children in the hospital, said the biggest lapse was that the school was open on a holiday.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the school, she added. Affidavits will be taken from all private schools to the effect that their buses are running in accordance with norms and action will be taken wherever violations are found, Trikha said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the news of the death of schoolchildren in a bus accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh district was heart-rending and prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear "this cruel blow".

In a post on X in Hindi, Murmu said, "The news of the death of innocent children in a school bus accident in Mahendragarh district of Haryana is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, Shah said, "The accident of a school bus in Mahendragarh, Haryana is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased children. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. The local administration is providing help to the injured children. I wish them a speedy recovery."