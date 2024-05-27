ETV Bharat / bharat

Unidentified Person Booked for Threatening to Trigger Blasts at Hotel Taj and Mumbai Airport: Police

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

A bomb threat to blow up the Hotel Taj and the Mumbai airport was made by an unidentified individual on Monday. It was later proven to be false after authorities searched the area and discovered nothing unusual.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: An unidentified person on Monday threatened to blow up Hotel Taj and Mumbai airport claiming bombs are planted at these places, which turned out to be a hoax after police conducted a search but no suspicious object was found, an official said. The mobile number on which the message was posted in the Mumbai Traffic Police's Whatsapp helpline number has been traced to Agra, according to the official.

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and conducting the investigation, he said.

"Traffic Police's WhatsApp number received a message threatening to blow up Hotel Taj and the city airport with bombs planted at these places. A traffic police constable alerted the police department, following which a search was conducted, but no suspicious (object) was found," he added.

