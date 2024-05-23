Five Members of a Family Die by Suicide in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic incident, five members of a family died by suicide. Lingam, who hails from Thiruthangal Balaji Nagar near Sivakasi, was a teacher at Panchayat Union Primary School in Devadanam. His wife Palaniammal also worked as a teacher in the Sukkiravarapatti area.

According to the police, when Lingam and his wife did not come out of the house for a long time on Thursday the neighbours went inside and found Lingam, his wife and their children Anandavalli, Aditya and Sasika (two months old) lying dead. Shocked at seeing the bodies, they immediately informed the Thiruthangal Police Station.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Sivakasi Government Hospital. Later, they registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

The preliminary information provided by the police stated that "Lingam had borrowed lakhs of rupees from more than 40 people, and the lenders were reportedly exerting pressure on him to repay the loan. Unable to repay the loan, Lingam and his wife Palaniammal had decided to die by suicide, along with their three children. However, the post-mortem report only can reveal the cause of their deaths.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

