Chhattisgarh: Child Among 5 Members Of Same Family Murdered, Killer Dies By Suicide

Sarangarh (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking case, a man killed five people of the same family including a child and then died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district on Saturday.

The incident took place at Thargaon village under Saliha police station limits, around 200 km from Raipur. Those killed were identified as Hemlal Sahu (55), his wife Jagmoti Sahu (50), their daughters Meera Sahu (30) and Mamta Sahu (35), and the couple's grandson Ayush (5). The five family members bore axe injuries.

Manoj Sahu, the alleged accused, a resident of the same village, was died by suicide afterward. "Circumstantial evidence suggests that Manoj killed them before ending his own life," Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

After being alerted by locals, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy, the official said. A forensic team has also been sent and further probe was underway, he added.

The reason for the murders is not known, though local inputs suggests it was a matter of love-affair gone wrong, with the killer avenging it by murdering the lover and her entire family. Police have taken possession of the all the bodies and are investigating the case. There is an atmosphere of panic in the village.