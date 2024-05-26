Shah Rukh Khan Recalls His Saddest Moment as Kolkata Knight Riders Owner

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final clash, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) recalled the saddest moment of his life as the franchise owner when someone said to him that they only have a nice playing kit, but don't play good cricket.

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned as King Khan, owns KKR, which will be taking on the chaotic Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side in the summit clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) on Sunday. Kolkata reached the finals by being the top team in the league stage and securing a dominating victory in the qualifier one against SRH, whom they will face in the title clash.

Speaking at an interview with Star Sports, Shah Rukh said, "Having the nicest set of team in the world and we kept on losing only again and again. I still remember, which was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka gameplay to achha hi nahi hai' (somebody told me that 'only their playing kit is nice, not their game'). I remember some experts talking about this. It used to hurt."

"To come back with GG (Gautam Gambhir) and do this was outstanding. It taught us how to lose but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that," he added.

Shah Rukh marked his presence in almost every match KKR played at their home ground, Eden Gardens. After his team defeated the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated KKR's victory, giving the audience a "thumbs up" and waving at the cheering crowd. He was also seen playing cricket with Rinku Singh bowling him with a tennis ball.

Meanwhile, on 21 May, Shah Rukh reached Ahmedabad to watch the qualifier one clash between KKR and SRH at the world's largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the Bollywood superstar was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration after the match.

KKR has won the IPL title twice under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, with their most recent victory occurring in 2014 when they defeated the Punjab Kings. However, their performance has not been consistent since then. In the last nine years, Kolkata has only reached the final once (in 2021) and has failed to qualify for the playoffs on five occasions.

Ahead of the 17th season of the cash-rich league, KKR brought back Gambhir into their dugout as a mentor. Gambhir, who received a heartwarming welcome from the team, did wonders for KKR. With his sharp mind and immense cricketing knowledge, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, KKR stormed into the final and are now considered the favourites to lift the coveted trophy.