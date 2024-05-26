IPL 2024 Final | Kolkata Knight Riders Lift 3rd IPL title; Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad By 8 wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Kolkata Knight Riders put up an all-round show as they lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) Trophy after they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in a lop-sided final of the 2024 season here on Sunday.

The KKR dominated the game right from the beginning as their bowlers bundled out SRH for just 113. KKR then raced to the target in just 10.3 overs. The decision of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins to bat first backfired as SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Cummins was the top run-scorer with 24 off 19 balls. The evening belonged to KKR bowers, who wreaked havoc and never allowed SRH batters to settle.

Chasing a low target, KKR lost Sunil Narine in the second over but a 91-run stand between opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer ensured KKR hunted down the target without breaking a sweat.

The duo took the SRH attack to task and played around the park. Gurbaz, who made a 32-ball 39, smashed five boundaries and two sixes. Venkatesh Iyer too played his part to perfection. After completing his half-century, he hit the winning run and celebrations erupted in KKR camp as they clinched their third IPL title.

Updates from the second innings

Over 6- 10.3 (114/2)

Gurbaz is also playing some big hits now and he smacked a boundary and a six in the first two deliveries of the over. KKR are now making it an easy task to chase the total. They are only 30 runs away from a victory and with two set batters in the middle, they are timing the ball quite well. The win is just a formality now and KKR would be looking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible. Gurbaz was dismissed by Shabaz Ahmed via LBW and the batter was clearly upset over his dismissal. However, Venkatesh and Shreyas Iyer completed the chase and the former also completed his fifty. KKR players were jumping in joy as they lifted their third IPL title.

Over 0-6 (72/1)

There was some hint of swing from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over but he wasn’t able to get a wicket from it. Cummins dismissed Narine after he hit a six to the bowler with a delivery on the leg stump. The West Indian all-rounder tried to flick it but a leading edge culminated in his dismissal. Venkatesh started a counterattack in the third over with a boundary and two sixes in the third over and KKR are now on their way to an easy win. Venkatesh Iyer is showing aggression and is in a hurry to conclude the fixture amassing 20 runs from the sixth over.

Updates From First Innings

Over 16-18.3 (113 all out)

It was KKR who remained on the top. Sunil Narine dismissed Jaydev Unadkat (4) after he trapped the left-arm pacer in front of the wickets and successfully overturned the decision. Skipper Pat Cummins, who top scored with 24 was the last man to be dismissed after he gave a sitter to compatriot Mitchell Strac off pacer Andre Russell. Sunrisers Hyderabad was bundled out for just 113 in 18.3 overs as Kolkata Knight Riders dominated the proceedings from the start. 113 by Sunrisers is the lowest total in the IPL finals. This is the third-lowest total for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the history of the cash-rich league.

Over 11-15 (90/8)

Russell also joins the party in the 11th over as Markram tries to pull him straight down the ground but ends up giving a catch at long-on. Shahbaz Ahmed pulled one for a six on the last ball of the 11th over. There is a huge amount of pressure on the SRH batters and Shahbaz threw away his wicket with a mistimed sweep. SRH are continuously losing their wickets and they desperately need someone to pull up their socks and carve a recovery. Abdul Samad also walked back to the pavilion as he edged a delivery seaming away from the batter and Gurbaz took a brilliant catch behind the wickets. Harshit Rana dismissed Klaasen as he played on the ball on his stumps.

Overs 6-10 (61/4)

Nitish whacked a four on the first ball of the sixth over towards the square of the wicket but Vaibhav used slower deliveries quite well after that in the remaining deliveries of the over and then mixed it up with a ball seaming away and dismissed Rahul Tripathi. KKR bowlers have made run-scoring a difficult job for the opposition batters with their effective bowling so far and Sunil Narine also bowled an impressive over in the eighth. Klaasen needs to switch the gears and steady the innings. Narine is complementing the pacers from the other end and the pressure to score runs is mounting on the batters.

Over 0-6 (40/3)

Some swing on offer for Mitchell Starc in the opening over as he beat the batter on the outside edge and he clean-bowled Abhishek Sharma with a jaffa. Starc on song in the first over. Vaibhav Arora also gets some seam movement and KKR bowlers are impressing everyone by capitalising on the seam movement available from the pitch. The right-arm pacer dismissed Head on a duck. The bowlers are putting on a sensational display of seam bowling and SRH batters are in deep trouble right now. The third wicket goes down as well in the fifth over as Tripathi tried to play a lofted shot but mistimed it and handed a catch in the 30-yard circle. Aiden Markram and Nitish Kumar Reddy will now have an onus on their shoulders to steady the innings.

Playing XI

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Toss

SRH Won The Toss and Chose To Bat

Pre-match Updates