Shah Rukh Khan Introduces AbRam to Kuldeep Yadav, Points to Their Dimples at IPL Match - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan attended the IPL match between his team the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. The actor was joined by his son AbRam. Several pictures and heartwarming videos from the match are now going viral on social media. Have a look.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son, AbRam Khan, stole hearts during yesterday's cricket match. Among the many viral videos circulating online, one sticks out, capturing a moment between the father-son duo during the thrilling IPL (Indian Premiere League) match. Following their team's 7-wicket triumph, the Khan boys took over the pitch.

SRK followed the age old custom and held his son's hand as they took a victory lap around the pitch, smiling and waving to fans in the stands. He also introduced the small one to the other players. In one video, Khan introduced his son to Kuldeep Yadav, and the two bonded over their dimple smiles.

Among the numerous videos going viral online, one in particular depicts a candid moment between the Bollywood Badshah and his son during the match. In the video, Shah Rukh, who was lost in the game, is seen reaching out to his son, resting his hand on his chest and shaking him gently. The video then shows the adorable AbRam scolding his father in a lighthearted manner for grabbing and shaking him.

In another viral video, Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly could be seen having a wonderful moment during the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals. Ganguly, KKR's star and first captain in 2008, is now the director of cricket for the Delhi Capitals. The sentimental reunion heightened the excitement surrounding the match.

The actor can be seen addressing and greeting the audience, posing in his distinct style and radiating joy after the victory. In one instance, a member of the ground crew is also seen planting a kiss on the superstar's hand. As the IPL season progresses, moments of friendship, nostalgia, and spectacular cricketing action continue to fascinate spectators.

