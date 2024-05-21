ETV Bharat / bharat

Tricolour at Half-mast As India Mourns Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Death

author img

By ANI

Published : 23 hours ago

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on May 21 as a mark of respect for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 20. The national flag is being flown at half-mast on all official buildings, with no official entertainment event during the period of State mourning.
National Flag flown at half-mast on Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 (ANI)

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on May 21 as a mark of respect for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 20. The national flag is being flown at half-mast on all official buildings, with no official entertainment event during the period of State mourning.

National Flag flown at half-mast on Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday (ANI)

New Delhi: In a major mishap, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on May 20 near Azerbaijan border. President Raisi along with FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and high-ranking officials lost lives in the tragic incident.

Soon after Raisi’s death, India extended its condolences to Iran and the president’s family ‘in the time of sorrow’. The country observed a day-long national mourning following the death of Iranian President Raisi. The national flag at the Rashtrapati Bhavan flies at half-mast as part of national mourning.

Raisi, his foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, Iran state media reported.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India," the spokesperson said. "On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the official added.

Taxing to ‘X’ Indian PM said “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi…”. Notably, India and Iran share strong commercial, energy, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

Read More

What's Next For Iran's Govt After Death Of Its President In Helicopter Crash?

TAGGED:

EBRAHIM RAISIINDIA IRAN RELATIONSTRICOLOUR AT HALF MASTIRAN HELICOPTER CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.