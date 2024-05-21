Tricolour at Half-mast As India Mourns Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's Death

National Flag flown at half-mast on Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday (ANI)

New Delhi: In a major mishap, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on May 20 near Azerbaijan border. President Raisi along with FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and high-ranking officials lost lives in the tragic incident.

Soon after Raisi’s death, India extended its condolences to Iran and the president’s family ‘in the time of sorrow’. The country observed a day-long national mourning following the death of Iranian President Raisi. The national flag at the Rashtrapati Bhavan flies at half-mast as part of national mourning.

Raisi, his foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, Iran state media reported.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India," the spokesperson said. "On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the official added.

Indian PM said "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi…". Notably, India and Iran share strong commercial, energy, cultural, and people-to-people ties.