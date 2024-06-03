ETV Bharat / entertainment

Roy Kapur Films Announces Biopic on India's First Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen

Roy Kapur Films and Trickitainment Media have acquired the rights to produce a biopic on Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner. Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Romanchak Arora emphasise the importance of celebrating Sen's contributions to India's democratic process. Sen's grandsons support the project, highlighting the significance of his legacy.

New Delhi: Production banner Roy Kapur Films, in collaboration with Trickitainment Media, has secured the rights to produce a biographical film on the life of India's first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen. The announcement was made on Monday, on the eve of the vote counting of the 18th general elections.

As a mathematician-turned-civil servant, Sen played a pivotal role in shaping India's democratic process, particularly during the 1952 general elections, the country's first election after gaining independence. His innovative approaches, such as assigning distinct symbols and colours to political parties to combat illiteracy and introducing indelible ink on fingernails to prevent voter impersonation, continue to influence the electoral landscape even today.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, producer and founder of Roy Kapur Films, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring Sen's extraordinary story to life, hailing him as a national hero. "His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated and we look forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of our very first election and the amazing man behind it," Kapur stated.

Romanchak Arora from Trickitainment Media emphasised that Sen's life is replete with dramatic and monumental moments that will resonate with every Indian citizen who exercises their right to vote. "Told after 73 years, it is a must-see for all generations across the nation," Arora said.

Sen's grandsons, Sanjiv Sen and Debdatta Sen, also expressed their support for the project. Sanjiv Sen acknowledged his grandfather's role in establishing a vibrant electoral process, saying that the credit for laying the foundation of our democratic process goes to his grandfather. Debdatta Sen congratulated the producers and wished them success in their endeavour to bring this inspiring story to life.

