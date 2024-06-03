T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Eye to Start on Positive Note, Uganda Hope to Make an Upset

Hyderabad: With their threatening spin trio and under the captaincy of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan will be opening their campaign when they face minnows Uganda in the fifth match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium or Guyana National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, June 4.

Uganda, who sealed their place in the marquee tournament with an outstanding victory over Zimbabwe in the qualifiers, are making their maiden appearance in the competition. Notably, it was also their first-ever triumph against the ICC’s full-member nation.

Afghanistan did extremely well in the last ICC tournament, beating the likes of England, South Africa and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in India last year, and they will certainly take heart from that showing in this tournament.

Group C in which they are in is called the group of death as only two of the hosts West Indies, Afghanistan and New Zealand, who are most likely to seal victories over the associate nations like Uganda and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will qualify for the super eight stage.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vice captain), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

The Match starts at 6 am IST.