Pregnant Woman Carried to Hospital on Handcart Due to Lack of Stretcher at UP Hospital

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

In the over 20 seconds video, two men believed to be the woman's relatives are seen carrying her on the handcard in absence of a stretcher towards the ward area. No doctor or paramedic is seen attending to the woman as she writhes in pain.

Pregnant Woman Carried to Hospital on Handcart Due to Lack of Stretcher at UP Hospital (Special arrangement)

Farrukhabad: In a shocking incident of alleged apathy by the health authorities, a family in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad had to take a pregnant woman to the Community Health Centre on a handcart due to lack of stretcher at the health facility. The purported video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet prompting authorities to order a probe into the incident.

The incident is said to have been reported from Community Health Center of Kamalganj area on Friday. In the viral video, two men, believed to be the relatives of the pregnant woman are seen carrying her on the handcart towards the ward area of the health facility.

The identity of the woman could not be immediately known. In the video, the two men are seen helplessly waiting outside the wards as no doctor or paramedical staff are seen attending to the pregnant woman, who is seen writhing in pain.

As soon as the video showing the ordeal of the pregnant woman and her relatives surfaced on the Internet, questions are being raised on the alleged dereliction of duty by the local health officials and the hospital administration. Questions are being raised as to why the woman was not provided an ambulance to reach the hospital and why she was not provided with a stretcher at the hospital by the administration forcing her relatives to carry her on a hand cart.

The hospital administration refrained from saying anything in the matter. However, after the video went viral, CMO Avnindra Kumar has taken cognizance of the matter. The CMO said that the matter will be investigated on the basis of the video and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. The CMO further informed that the woman has been admitted at the hospital adding her condition is stable at the hospital.

