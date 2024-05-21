Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumours Surge as Netizens Decode Clues from Viral Video with Vicky Kaushal

Hyderabad: A day after Deepika Padukone appeared in public on Monday to cast her vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with fans getting their first peek of her baby bulge, a video of Katrina Kaif has gone viral. Deepika looked stunning as she basked in the warmth of pregnancy, and now Katrina is buzzing online, and fans believe she is expecting her first kid. In the viral video, Katrina can be seen taking a stroll in London with her husband actor Vicky Kaushal.

In the video filmed from across the street, the star couple who got married in 2021 can be seen walking together. Fans were drawn to this video because of a difference in Kat's gait and her large coat on top. Social media users are now assuming that the actor is pregnant and has taken to London to avoid media attention.

However, this is not the first time, the two have been a subject of pregnancy speculations. Katrina and Vicky had already made headlines due to pregnancy rumours after their photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events in Jamnagar earlier this year generated a similar stir.

Talking about Deepika, expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh in September of this year, she was seen twinning with her husband as the two arrived at a polling booth to cast their vote. Deepika wore an oversized white shirt with her baby bump quite evident. On the other hand, Vicky skipped voting as he is with Katrina in London, who is a British national.

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Deepika will play the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. She is also set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.