Kawardha Road Accident: 19 People Who Died In Mishap Cremated in Muktidham Village

Kawardha: As many as 19 people who died in a road accident in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh, on May 20 were cremated in the Muktidham village on May 21 at 10 AM.

The villagers, with the assistance of the administration attended the funeral programme that was organised outside the village. On Monday, 36 villagers of Semrah village had travelled to the Rukhmidar forest in a pickup vehicle to pluck tendu leaves as usual.

After plucking the leaves from the forest, while returning at around 2 pm, the brakes of the vehicle failed at the ghat near Bahapani village. As the car went out of control, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle along with 15 other passengers. The four-wheeler went forward and fell 30 feet killing 19 people on the spot.

Kukdur police registered a case against the pickup vehicle driver who has been kept in custody. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai condoled the families of the people who died in the accident near the Bahpani village of Kukdur police station area of ​​Kabirdham district. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma reached the site and inspected it as well.

Chhattisgarh government will provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident, the CM said. Leaders of all prominent political parties expressed grief over this unfortunate incident through social media platforms.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also reached Kawardha and met the families of the injured. He took charge of admitting them to the district hospital and later inquired about their condition as well. He also met the families of the deceased and condoled their deaths.

Those who were cremated include Mila Bai (48), Tiku Bai (40), Parsadiya Bai (42), Janiya Bai (35), Mungia Bai (60), Jhanglo Bai (62), Siya Bai (50), Kiran Kumari (15), Pantorin Bai (35), Dhanaiya Bai (48), Shanti Bai (35), Lovely Lady (40), Sonam Bai (16), Bismat Bai (45), Leela Bai (35), Bharti Kumari (18), Sunti Bai (45), Paddy Bai (52), Sirdari God (45)

Those who are hospitalised include Munni Bai (45), Mamta Meravi (22) and Gulab Singh Dhurve (50). Dayaram, Shivnath, Mahavir, Artik, Dhannu, Indrani, Jodhiram, Anil, Phoolchand, Mansingh, Shriram, Ramhau and Bijru are severely injured.