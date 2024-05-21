Today in History | From Amelia Earhart's Solo Across Atlantic to Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination

On May 21, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
Here are the key developments that took place on this date in the past
- In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49.
- In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto died while searching for gold along the Mississippi River.
- In 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
- In 1924, in a case that drew much notoriety, 14-year-old Bobby Franks was murdered in a “thrill killing” carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby’s cousin).
- In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
- In 1941, a German U-boat sank the American merchant steamship SS Robin Moor in the South Atlantic after the ship’s passengers and crew were allowed to board lifeboats.
- In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.
- In 1972, Michelangelo’s Pieta, on display at the Vatican, was damaged by a hammer-wielding man who shouted he was Jesus Christ.
- In 1979, former San Francisco City Supervisor Dan White was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the slayings of Mayor George Moscone (mahs-KOH’-nee) and openly gay Supervisor Harvey Milk; outrage over the verdict sparked rioting. (White was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison; he ended up serving five years and took his own life in 1985.)
- In 1991, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during national elections by a suicide bomber.
- In 2000, death claimed actor Sir John Gielgud at age 96 and author Dame Barbara Cartland at age 98.
- In 2017, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus received its final standing ovation as it performed its last show at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, ending its 146-year existence.
- In 2020, President Donald Trump visited a Ford Motor Co. plant outside Detroit that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators; he did not publicly wear a face mask but said he had worn one while out of public view.
- In 2021, thousands of Palestinians rallied after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war; the 11 days of fighting left more than 250 people dead, the vast majority Palestinians, and brought widespread destruction to the Gaza Strip.