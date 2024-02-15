IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Suryakumar Yadav's Message Brought Sarfaraz Khan's Father to Rajkot

Rajkot: If it wasn't for India batter Suryakumar Yadav, father of Sarfaraz Khan would not have been present to see his son get the coveted Test cap from Anil Kumble. Naushad Khan was in attendance along with Sarfaraz's wife on day one of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Tears rolled down Naushad's eyes as he witnessed his son get the India cap. Sarfaraz ended up making a strokeful 62 on debut. However, it took some convincing for Naushad to make up his mind with Suryakumar playing a vital role in it. Naushad revealed on the sidelines of the game that a message from Suryakumar convinced him to travel to Rajkot.

Initially, I thought I wouldn't come as that would put Sarfaraz in some kind of pressure, and apart from that I also had a bit of a cold. But Surya's message almost made me melt, he said. Naushad read out the message from India's best T20 batter.

"I do understand your emotions. But trust me, when I made my Test debut (last year in March against Australia in Nagpur) and was receiving my Test cap, my father and mother were just behind. And that moment was something beyond special. These moments don't come too often. So I would suggest that you must go, those were the words from Suryakumar.

Having received such a message, Naushad made arrangements to travel to Rajkot. After this message from Surya, I couldn't stop myself from coming. Just took a pill and came here yesterday, he said.