IND vs ENG Third Test Live: Twin strikes for Mark Wood, India 39/3

Rajkot: Rohit Sharma won the toss in the third Test against England and elected to bat as a result.

India have made four changes in their lineup with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel set to make their Test debut. For England. they have included Mark Wood in the playing XI. A long awaited debut for Sarafaraz and he along with his father was seen getting emotion after getting the Test cap. Also, a special fixture for Ben Stokes as he will be playing his 100th Test.

Also , Mukesh Kumar has been released from the Indian squad for the third Test.

Live Updates from first innings