IND vs ENG Third Test Live: Twin strikes for Mark Wood, India 39/3

Rajkot: Rohit Sharma won the toss in the third Test against England and elected to bat as a result.
India have made four changes in their lineup with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel set to make their Test debut. For England. they have included Mark Wood in the playing XI. A long awaited debut for Sarafaraz and he along with his father was seen getting emotion after getting the Test cap. Also, a special fixture for Ben Stokes as he will be playing his 100th Test.
Also , Mukesh Kumar has been released from the Indian squad for the third Test.
Live Updates from first innings
- Over 13 (49/3)
Rohit has now adapted attacking intent against Hartley and smacked two boundaries. He earned one boundary with a blistering square cut and then played a slogsweep to get four more runs.
- Over 12 (39/3)
Wood continues bowl in right areas and causing a lot of discomfort for both the batters on the crease.
- Over 11 (34/3)
A maiden over from Tom Hartley as he is getting a lot of turn from the surface. The spinners is continuously troubling Rohit and the Indian captain is not able to free his arms against the bowler.
- Over 10 (34/3)
Wood is troubling both the batters on the crease with his express pace. A brilliant exhibition of fast bowling from Wood in the game so far.
- Over 8.5 (33/3)
Tom Hartley's delivery to Rajat Patidar gripped and turned from the pitch. Patidar was going on backfoot to play a cut but the sharp turn deceived him and the batter lobbed the ball towards cover where Ben Duckett took a simple catch.
- Over 8 (32/2)
Patidar smacks a boundary against Mark Wood through the the cover as he punches one from backfoot. Four runs for the batter and that will boost his confidence.
- Over 7 (25/2)
Anderson is supporting Wood very well by bowling in the tight areas. Another brilliant over from the senior pacer.
- Over 5.4 (24/2)
Second wicket for Mark Wood as the pacer bowled a delivery outside off with slight seam movement. Gill played at it as the delivery was angling in and nicked it. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes grabbed the catch with ease.
- Over 5 (23/1)
James Anderson bowled on tight line and lengths in the over to trouble Shubman Gill only one run from the over.
- Over 3.5 (22/1)
A breakthrough for England as Mark Wood strikes on the penultimate delivery of the over. The good length delivery angling away from Yashasvi found the edge of his willow and the batter is caught in the slips as a result. A big blow for India as Yashasvi was looking solid on the crease.
- Over 3 (17/0)
Another brilliant hit from James Anderson as the left-handed batter pushes it straight down the ground from backfoot. Ollie Pope tries to prevent the ball from going boundary but he is unable to stop the four runs.
- Over 2 (13/0)
Looks like Indian openers are not sparing anything full. Mark Wood bowled third delivery of the over in full length and Rohit hits an on-drive which races to the four. Rohit is looking solid at his crease.
- Over 1 (6/0)
The first over of the match turned out to be action-packed one. Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings with an off drive against full delivery from James Anderson which raced to boundary. The veteran pacer bowled a no-ball in the over as well and also bowled a brilliant out-swinger to beat Rohit on his outside edge.