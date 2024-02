Hyderabad: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja admitted his mistake for making a wrong call which cost debutant Sarfaraz Khan his wicket on the opening day of the third test of the five-match series at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram and wrote, "Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan, it was my wrong call. Well played."

More to follow...