‘It Was the Proudest Moment of My Life’: Sarfaraz Khan on Playing for India in Front of His Father

Rajkot (Gujarat): After scoring his maiden fifty on his Test debut, India’s young sensation Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday exclaimed that playing for the national team in front of his father was the proudest moment of his life.

Sarfaraz received his Test cap No. 311 ahead of the third match against England from former Indian skipper and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble in front of his father Naushad Khan, who was in tears watching his son fulfilling his dreams.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Sarfaraz said, "It was my father's dream to play for India but unfortunately it couldn't happen due to some reasons, there wasn't much support from home then. He worked very hard on me and is now doing the same with my brother (Musheer Khan). Hence, it was the proudest moment of my life. Runs and performances were not on my mind as much as I was happy playing for India in front of my father."

Naushad was overwhelmed on Thursday. He had no plans to visit Rajkot to watch his son play. After he was convinced by his kin, Naushad reached Rajkot a day before the game. Tears, hugs and joy swept through the Khan family with Sarfaraz's wife present beside his father.

"He was not ready to come (to Rajkot) but some people insisted that he (should) go. Obviously he had to come over since he worked so hard only for this day. He was very emotional as I took the cap in front of him and so was my wife. I felt as if some pressure was off my shoulders given the hard work he had put in on me and I did not waste it," the 26-year-old elated.

Sarfaraz Khan dominated the domestic cricket since 2021 and kept on knocking the doors for his inclusion in the national side. And when he finally got that chance, the flamboyant Mumbaikar proved everyone that he deserves to play for the country at the highest level, scoring quickfire 62 off 66 balls including nine fours and a six.

"I was padded up for almost four hours (in the dressing room), telling myself to show some patience. After I went in, I was nervous for the first few balls. But, then I felt that I have done all of this before and once I was in my zone I did not find it difficult to score runs," Sarfaraz said, detailing his Test experience.

Sarfaraz banished initial nervousness with powerful sweeps and lofted hits down the ground but termed his dismissal -- the run out at the non-striker's end -- a case of "miscommunication".

"It is a part of the game. Miscommunication happens in cricket. Instead, I told him (Ravindra Jadeja) that when I go out to bat, keep talking to me while playing. He kept talking and supported me a lot while I was batting," concluded Sarfaraz, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket.