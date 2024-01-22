Loading...

WATCH | 'Speechless' Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal in tears after Ram Mandir inauguration

Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Hariharan shared a collective emotional response to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. As part of millions of devotees, they, too, were deeply moved, shedding tears while witnessing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the recently constructed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Ayodhya: The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was a truly grand and spiritual event that stirred emotions among the attendees. Renowned playback singers Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal, who captivated the audience with their performances before the consecration, couldn't contain their emotions after the Pran Pratishtha.

Sonu Nigam spoke to media after witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Clearly moved and on the verge of tears, Sonu expressed his emotions and stated, "I am speechless." Hinting at tears in his eyes, the singer said, "I only have this to say..."

Similarly, veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal also experienced deep emotions during the momentous event in Ayodhya. When asked about her feelings as the Ram Mandir was inaugurated, she said, "I have no words. When God decides, nobody can stop him from coming..." An emotional Anuradha extended her well wishes to fellow countrymen and devotees as the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in a splendid ceremony.

Singer Hariharan too shared similar response when he spoke to media after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Describing Ram Lalla idol, Hariharan said that it reminds him of Lord Venkateshwara and emphasised on theory of all Gods are one.

  • #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer-composer Hariharan says, "I had tears of joy in my eyes...I can't describe this moment in words, everyone here is so happy." pic.twitter.com/Y4pSXlwKYQ

The consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a moment witnessed by millions on television at their homes and in temples across the country. As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolded, army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple, marking a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history. The ceremonial gates adorned with 'Jai Shri Ram' in floral patterns, illuminated at night, added to the enchanting atmosphere of the ancient city.

