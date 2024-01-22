Extremely proud: Mahesh Babu, Deepika, Kangana, others react to Ram Lalla Pran Prathishtha

Hyderabad: Actors Mahesh Babu, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut among others reacted to the momentous event of Ram Lalla's consecration. As the historic day unfolded, several celebrities took to their social media handles to share their joy and pride. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Mandir on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya was held today January 22.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ram Leela actor Deepika Padukone shared an image of a lighted diya. Moreover, actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video of herself with the caption: "Ram aa gye" (Ram has come). In the video, the actor could be seen chanting Jai Shree Ram. The actor was in attendance at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and shared the video from the temple premises while helicopters showered rose petals.

South superstar Mahesh Babu too joined the chorus. He shared a lovely aerial image of the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya. Sharing the picture on his Stories, he wrote: "Amidst the echoes of history and the sanctity of faith, the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya heralds a timeless symbol of unity and spirituality. Extremely proud to witness history unfold!"

Ram Lalla consecration took place today at the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Check out Mahesh Babu, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut's and other celeb's reaction to the historic event.

Actor Varun Dhawan who gave the event a miss, took to Instagram to share a picture of the Ram Lalla idol. Mouni Roy posted an animated photo of Lord Ram with Lord Shiva. Sharing the picture, she wrote in Hindi: "Jai Shree Ram. Om Namah Shivay." Actor Shaurya in his Stories shared a picture of Lord Ram with Sita and Laxman. Along with the picture, he wrote: "The echoes of victory resonate as Ram graces Ayodhya with his presence once again."

Similarly, actors from different industries expressed enthusiasm over the Ram temple consecration. Apart from the mentioned actors, Gadar fame hero Sunny Deol, South celebrities Pawan Kalyan and Varun Konidela, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor and others wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Representatives from every significant spiritual and religious group in the nation were present during the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this esteemed group as the temple hosted around 8,000 attendees.