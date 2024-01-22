WATCH | Ayushmann, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina regale in divinity as Ram Lalla's idol unveiled

Ayushmann, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina regale in divinity as Ram Lalla's idol unveiled

Hyderabad: The entertainment industry is in full show at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. In the latest pictures and videos shared online, Bollywood power couples Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal were spotted on the temple premises. They were joined by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and business tycoon Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta.

The entertainment industry was seen buzzing with anticipation and enthusiasm as the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place today in Ayodhya. Several celebrities were photographed at airports in recent days as they travelled to attend this famous event. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, who flew out of Mumbai this morning, were seen seated close by as the event was underway.

On Monday, January 22, at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Mandir on the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, top Bollywood actors gathered for the historic event. One of the clips showed the celebrities sitting together while bhajans played. Ranbir and Alia sat next to Akash Ambani, a businessman, and his wife, Shloka. There is also footage of Alia and Ranbir making their way through strict security to a waiting SUV outside Ayodhya airport.

Earlier in the day, Katrina, Vicky, and Madhuri were all spotted arriving in Ayodhya in traditionals. Vicky and Ranbir sported off-white ethnic looks, Alia wore a blue saree, and Katrina and Madhuri Dixit dressed in golden and yellow sarees. Many videos of celebrities visiting the shrine have appeared online.

The Pran Prathistha event took place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid heavy security. The historic ceremony of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' was performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and several eminent guests.