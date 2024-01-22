Akshay Kumar likely to miss Ram Lalla consecration ceremony, shares video

Hyderabad: The highly awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to take place today at the Shri Ram Mandir on the hallowed Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. A slew of Bollywood celebs have been sighted making their way to the city, ready to witness this historic occasion in person. Akshay Kumar, who is busy filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was scheduled to be present. However, new reports indicate that he may be unable to attend owing to the shoot of his film in Jordan.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote: "Shri Ram ki Pran Pratishtha ke paavan din par aap sab ko anek shubhkaamnayein. Jai Shri Ram" (Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. 🙏 Hail Shri Ram). Though Akshay is going to give this event a skip, a sea of stars from Alia- Ranbir to Vicky- Katrina, were seen heading to Ayodhya in their traditional best avatar ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration.