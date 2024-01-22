Loading...

Akshay Kumar likely to miss Ram Lalla consecration ceremony, shares video

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Tiger Shroff (left), Akshay Kumar (right)

Akshay Kumar, who is preparing for his forthcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, may be unable to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya today. The actor shared a video with the said film's co-star Tiger Shroff.

Hyderabad: The highly awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to take place today at the Shri Ram Mandir on the hallowed Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. A slew of Bollywood celebs have been sighted making their way to the city, ready to witness this historic occasion in person. Akshay Kumar, who is busy filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was scheduled to be present. However, new reports indicate that he may be unable to attend owing to the shoot of his film in Jordan.

According to recent reports, Akshay Kumar, who is now in Jordan, may be unable to attend today's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. According to reports, Akshay has indicated his prior commitment to the event organisers, citing a current combination shoot with the film's producers as a reason for his absence. Previously, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team revealed that this shoot, which would include various songs, was set to begin in scenic places across the country and be completed by February 1.

Akshay Kumar is among the celebrities invited to the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha event at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the actor may be unable to attend the ceremony as he is currently shooting in Jordan for his film upcoming film with Tiger Shroff. On Monday, the actor used Instagram to send a greeting to his followers on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. Tiger, his co-star, also appeared in the video.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote: "Shri Ram ki Pran Pratishtha ke paavan din par aap sab ko anek shubhkaamnayein. Jai Shri Ram" (Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. 🙏 Hail Shri Ram). Though Akshay is going to give this event a skip, a sea of stars from Alia- Ranbir to Vicky- Katrina, were seen heading to Ayodhya in their traditional best avatar ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration.

