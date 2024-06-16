It's a Wrap on Sitaare Zameen Par! Director Heaps Praise on 'Terrific Leader and Protector' Aamir Khan, Calls Genelia Deshmukh 'Treasure'

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, helmed by RS Prasanna, has wrapped up its shooting. The announcement has set fans buzzing with excitement. The recent update confirms that the film is readying for December 2024 release.

RS Prasanna, the director of Sitaare Zameen Par, took to Instagram Stories to share the news of the film’s wrap-up on Saturday (June 15). In one of the images, a cake adorned with the film's clapboard announces 'It's a wrap' alongside the title of the movie. Prasanna also expressed his joy with heart emojis in the Instagram Story

It's a Wrap on Sitaare Zameen Par! (Instagram)

In another post, the filmmaker also shared pictures with Genelia Deshmukh, who plays a significant role in the film. One photo captures them both smiling brightly for the camera, while another shows Genelia clicking a selfie with the director.

Sharing the post, Prasanna wrote, "What an absolute delight of a human @geneliad You are a treasure my friend (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)," to which Genelia replied, "Most favourite person Lucky are those who have a director like you Prasanna (accompanied by a green-heart emoji) - ever so grateful)."

RS Prasanna with Genelia Deshmukh (Instagram)

The filmmaker praised Aamir, recalling his awe since watching Lagaan and now working closely with him on Sitaare Zameen Par. "Heaping praise on Aamir, the filmmaker wrote, "From watching Lagaan on screen and picking up my jaw from the floor...To standing next to, learning from, admiring, and working with THE Aamir Sir...God has been extremely kind and generous," wrote the filmmaker.

Admiring Aamir's kindness, leadership, and creative prowess, and his role as a mentor and protector, Prasanna wrote, "So so so much to learn from Sir on so many fronts...But above all....How to be an amazing human being... Full of love...Passion... Absolute humility...Unending curiosity and learning zeal... A terrific leader... An extraordinary creative culture builder... Constantly empowering those around him... Extremely trusting... And a Protector."

RS Prasanna heaps praise on Aamir Khan (Instagram)

It's noteworthy that last year, a source close to the film's development revealed some key plot details. According to reports, Sitaare Zameen Par will revolve around a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, reminiscent of Taare Zameen Par, which showcased the journey of a teacher and a specially-abled student.

The interpersonal dynamics and character growth in the film are akin to the cult classic, which is said to have influenced Aamir and his team to finalise the title Sitaare Zameen Par.

Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release over the Christmas 2024 weekend, where it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan.