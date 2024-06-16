ETV Bharat / entertainment

It's a Wrap on Sitaare Zameen Par! Director Heaps Praise on 'Terrific Leader and Protector' Aamir Khan, Calls Genelia Deshmukh 'Treasure'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

It's a wrap on Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The film helmed by RS Prasanna is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release. The film which marks Aamir's comeback to the screens after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle is all set to lock horns with multistarrer comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.

It's a wrap on Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The film helmed by RS Prasanna is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release. The film which marks Aamir's comeback to the screens after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle is all set to lock horns with multistarrer comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.
http://10.10.50.90:6060/reg-lowres/16-June-2024/sitare-zameen_1606newsroom_1718524952_238.jpg (ANI/Screen grab)

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, helmed by RS Prasanna, has wrapped up its shooting. The announcement has set fans buzzing with excitement. The recent update confirms that the film is readying for December 2024 release.

RS Prasanna, the director of Sitaare Zameen Par, took to Instagram Stories to share the news of the film’s wrap-up on Saturday (June 15). In one of the images, a cake adorned with the film's clapboard announces 'It's a wrap' alongside the title of the movie. Prasanna also expressed his joy with heart emojis in the Instagram Story

It's a wrap on Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The film helmed by RS Prasanna is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release. The film which marks Aamir's comeback to the screens after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle is all set to lock horns with multistarrer comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.
It's a Wrap on Sitaare Zameen Par! (Instagram)

In another post, the filmmaker also shared pictures with Genelia Deshmukh, who plays a significant role in the film. One photo captures them both smiling brightly for the camera, while another shows Genelia clicking a selfie with the director.

Sharing the post, Prasanna wrote, "What an absolute delight of a human @geneliad You are a treasure my friend (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)," to which Genelia replied, "Most favourite person Lucky are those who have a director like you Prasanna (accompanied by a green-heart emoji) - ever so grateful)."

It's a wrap on Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The film helmed by RS Prasanna is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release. The film which marks Aamir's comeback to the screens after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle is all set to lock horns with multistarrer comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.
RS Prasanna with Genelia Deshmukh (Instagram)

The filmmaker praised Aamir, recalling his awe since watching Lagaan and now working closely with him on Sitaare Zameen Par. "Heaping praise on Aamir, the filmmaker wrote, "From watching Lagaan on screen and picking up my jaw from the floor...To standing next to, learning from, admiring, and working with THE Aamir Sir...God has been extremely kind and generous," wrote the filmmaker.

Admiring Aamir's kindness, leadership, and creative prowess, and his role as a mentor and protector, Prasanna wrote, "So so so much to learn from Sir on so many fronts...But above all....How to be an amazing human being... Full of love...Passion... Absolute humility...Unending curiosity and learning zeal... A terrific leader... An extraordinary creative culture builder... Constantly empowering those around him... Extremely trusting... And a Protector."

It's a wrap on Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The film helmed by RS Prasanna is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release. The film which marks Aamir's comeback to the screens after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle is all set to lock horns with multistarrer comedy, Welcome To The Jungle.
RS Prasanna heaps praise on Aamir Khan (Instagram)

It's noteworthy that last year, a source close to the film's development revealed some key plot details. According to reports, Sitaare Zameen Par will revolve around a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, reminiscent of Taare Zameen Par, which showcased the journey of a teacher and a specially-abled student.

The interpersonal dynamics and character growth in the film are akin to the cult classic, which is said to have influenced Aamir and his team to finalise the title Sitaare Zameen Par.

Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release over the Christmas 2024 weekend, where it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan.

Read More

  1. Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 25 Years of Sarfarosh with Special Premiere, Hints at Sequel
  2. Aamir Khan Takes a Dig at Award Shows, WATCH His Reaction as Kapil Sharma Asks Him to 'Settle Down'
  3. 'This Is the Right Time': Aamir Hints at Film with SRK, Salman, Hoping for Right Story to Unite Them
Last Updated : 18 hours ago

TAGGED:

AAMIR KHAN UPCOMING FILMSAAMIR KHANGENELIA DESHMUKHAAMIR KHAN GENELIA DESHMUKH FILMSITAARE ZAMEEN PAR SHOOT WRAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.