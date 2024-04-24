Aamir Khan Takes a Dig at Award Shows, WATCH His Reaction as Kapil Sharma Asks Him to 'Settle Down'

Hyderabad: After Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS) will feature superstar Aamir Khan. The makers of the show on Wednesday shared new promo of the show, featuring Khan who is seen taking a dig at award shows and his flop ventures. The promo also features Kapil Sharma asking Aamir to settle down while his sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan enjoy the show in the audience.

Scheduled to air on April 27, the episode featuring Aamir will see the superstar talking about his his personal life, ill-fated films and his kids' fashion advice. Despite his recent films not performing well at the box office, Aamir maintains his humor as Kapil Sharma jokes even his flops films comparatively make good money at the box office.

In the teaser, Archana Puran Singh asks Aamir why he avoids award shows, to which he responds with wit, saying, "Time is very valuable; we should use it rightly," prompting laughter from the audience. As the segment wraps up, Kapil light-heartedly teases Aamir about 'settling down', to which Aamir simply chuckles.

On the film front, Aamir Khan gears up for his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, set for a Christmas release. The upcoming film will be Aamir's first release after a self-imposed sabbatical following the setback of Laal Singh Chaddha.