Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 25 Years of Sarfarosh with Special Premiere, Hints at Sequel

Aamir Khan at 25th anniversary celebration of Sarfarosh in Mumabi (Video: ANI)

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan had a big surprise for fans during the 25th anniversary celebration of the beloved film Sarfarosh. Gathering with co-stars Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, and others for a star-studded premiere, Aamir shared exciting news about a potential sequel.

The special event took place at PVR Juhu in Mumbai, where Aamir, radiating joy, interacted with the media and expressed his desire for a follow-up to Sarfarosh. Arriving in his signature style, Aamir graced the red carpet, sporting a dark blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and shoes, delighting fans and photographers alike.

Speaking passionately, Aamir stated, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that." He revealed ongoing discussions with director John Mathew Mathan about crafting a compelling story for the sequel. Reflecting on the original film's narrative, which revolves around his character, ACP Ajay Rathod, investigating terrorist activities in India, Aamir underlined the need for a worthy continuation.

Released in 1999, Sarfarosh captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and memorable performances. Aamir's portrayal of ACP Ajay Rathod, alongside Sonali Bendre as his love interest, left a lasting impression. Notably, the film's music, composed by Jatin-Lalit, remains a cherished aspect, featuring timeless melodies like Jagjit Singh's Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya and Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye.

As fans eagerly await further developments, the prospect of Sarfarosh 2 promises to reignite the intrigue and excitement that made the original a cinematic gem.