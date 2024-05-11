ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Aamir Khan Celebrates 25 Years of Sarfarosh with Special Premiere, Hints at Sequel

May 11, 2024

Aamir Khan celebrates 25 years of his superhit film Sarfarosh in Mumbai on Friday. At the special screening of the film, Aamir hints at Sarfarosh sequel of the film which had John Mathew Mathan at the helm.
Aamir Khan hints at Sarfarosh 2 as he attends 25th anniversary celebration of the film.(Photo: ANI)

Aamir Khan at 25th anniversary celebration of Sarfarosh in Mumabi (Video: ANI)

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan had a big surprise for fans during the 25th anniversary celebration of the beloved film Sarfarosh. Gathering with co-stars Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, and others for a star-studded premiere, Aamir shared exciting news about a potential sequel.

The special event took place at PVR Juhu in Mumbai, where Aamir, radiating joy, interacted with the media and expressed his desire for a follow-up to Sarfarosh. Arriving in his signature style, Aamir graced the red carpet, sporting a dark blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and shoes, delighting fans and photographers alike.

Speaking passionately, Aamir stated, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that." He revealed ongoing discussions with director John Mathew Mathan about crafting a compelling story for the sequel. Reflecting on the original film's narrative, which revolves around his character, ACP Ajay Rathod, investigating terrorist activities in India, Aamir underlined the need for a worthy continuation.

Released in 1999, Sarfarosh captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and memorable performances. Aamir's portrayal of ACP Ajay Rathod, alongside Sonali Bendre as his love interest, left a lasting impression. Notably, the film's music, composed by Jatin-Lalit, remains a cherished aspect, featuring timeless melodies like Jagjit Singh's Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya and Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye.

As fans eagerly await further developments, the prospect of Sarfarosh 2 promises to reignite the intrigue and excitement that made the original a cinematic gem.

