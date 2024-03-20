Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan and Genelia D'souza Share Pleasant Moment on Sets - See Viral Pic

Actors Aamir Khan and Genelia D'souza are seen sharing a light moment on the sets of their upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. The photo of the duo surfaced on social media and went viral in no time.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is currently engaged in the shooting of his forthcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, along with Genelia D'souza and Darsheel Safary.

Helmed by RS Prasanna, this movie marks Aamir Khan's first collaboration with Genelia D'souza. Now, a recent viral behind-the-scenes photo captures both actors, dressed casually on sets.

In the viral picture, both Aamir and Genelia are captured in a relaxed manner, in their comfortable attire, sharing a light-hearted moment in the movie setup. Aamir, who was also a co-producer of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, shared that he initiated filming for Sitaare Zameen Par after the mid-February screening of Laapataa Ladies, stating, "We are trying to release it on Christmas this year. Let’s hope it comes by Christmas."

Aamir highlighted Sitaare Zameen Par as a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, having a distinct plot line and characters while maintaining a similar essence. In contrast to Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par intends to evoke humour instead of sorrow.

In an earlier interview with a newswire, the actor mentioned that Sitaare Zameen Par is the follow-up of Taare Zameen Par. The actor stated that the upcoming movie offers a fresh narrative and unique characters.

Aamir Khan's last flick Laal Singh Chaddha, despite high expectations, fell short of meeting the audience's anticipations, leading to disappointing box office results. On the other hand, Genelia has been wary in selecting her roles, receiving positive feedback for her recent projects, Ved and Trial Period.

