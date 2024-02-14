Aamir Khan Opens up on Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date and Future Script Choices

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan, along with director Kiran Rao, attended the screening of their production, Laapataa Ladies, at IIM Bengaluru, providing an opportunity for fans to interact with him about his upcoming projects. During the event, Aamir shared details about his next acting venture, Sitaare Zameen Par, which he described as a continuation of the beloved Taare Zameen Par, albeit with a new storyline and characters. Unlike its predecessor, Sitaare Zameen Par aims to evoke laughter instead of tears, reflecting a shift in emotional tone.

Aamir's last appearance was in Laal Singh Chaddha, released in 2022, and he eagerly provided updates about his next project during the post-screening media interaction. He revealed that shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par began in February, aiming for a Christmas release later in the year.

Directed by Prasanna and featuring Genelia D’Souza as the female lead, Sitaare Zameen Par promises to be an engaging social dramedy. Aamir has been actively involved in readings with the cast, gearing up for an extensive shooting schedule lasting 70 to 80 days. Despite his brief hiatus to prioritise family time, the 58-year-old actor expressed his eagerness to return to work with stories that resonate with him emotionally.

Meanwhile, Aamir has several production ventures coming up under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. The actor Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol later last year. The actor is also bankrolling a romantic drama headlined by his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The film is currently being shot in Japan. Sitaare Zameen Par aside, he will be seen in the production debut of his son Junaid.