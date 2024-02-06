'No Assumptions; Reported Fact': Team Animal Hits Back after Kiran Rao Denies Criticising Film

Hyderabad: After the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, opinions among audiences have been split. While some slammed the film, others praise the performances of its stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Several celebrities also expresses concern over films themes which they found problematic. Among the voices criticising the film was Kiran Rao, ex-wife of Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Rao clarified that she never specifically named any films in her critique. However, the team behind Animal has now responded to her statement.

The official handle of Animal The Film shared a link of a webloid report featuring Rao's remarks. In their response, they asserted, "We, nor our Director Mr. @imvangasandeep, are making any assumptions Miss @ikiranrao! It’s a fact reported by a very big media channel."

Team Animal Hits Back after Kiran Rao Denies Criticising Film

It all started when in an earlier interview, Kiran Rao addressed misogyny in Indian cinema, which was perceived by some to reference Vanga's work. Vanga later defended his films, citing instances of similar themes in Aamir Khan's movies. Rao, however, clarified that she had not seen Vanga's films and that her critique was aimed at misogyny in general, not any specific film.

She commended Aamir Khan for his willingness to apologize for problematic elements in his work, such as the song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai mentioned by Vanga. Rao emphasized that Vanga should address any concerns directly to Aamir Khan, as she is not responsible for his work.

Before Kiran, lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire, actor-director Konkana Sen Sharma, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Kangana Ranaut and many other panned the film over violence and misogynistic scenes. On the other hand, directors like Ram Gopal Varma, and Anurag Kashyap lauded the filmmaker. At the pre-release of Animal, ace director SS Rajamouli also heaped praise on Sandeep for making path breaking films.