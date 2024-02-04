Kiran Rao 'Rejected' Aamir Khan's Audition for Laapataa Ladies in Favour of Ravi Kishan

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Kiran Rao made a conscious choice in casting Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan for her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. Kiran, who is making a comeback to direction after a 14-year hiatus since her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat, opened up on what made her to go ahead with Ravi for the role of slimy cop named Shyam Manohar in the film.

In a recent interview, Kiran shared the backstory of this casting decision. Aamir Khan, who is also producer of Laapataa Ladies, had auditioned for a role in the film. Kiran, however, humorously stated that she "rejected" Aamir for the part after being captivated by Ravi Kishan's audition.

Despite Aamir's dedication, including costume and makeup tests, Kiran found a refreshing unpredictability in Kishan's portrayal. According to Kiran, when Aamir is in a role, it sets certain expectations, whereas Kishan brought an element of surprise that intrigued her. This led to the playful remark, "I rejected Aamir Khan."

Despite the rejection, Aamir was supportive of the decision, understanding that Kishan's unique approach would do justice to the character. Kiran emphasised Aamir's commendable performance during the audition, acknowledging him as "really good, obviously."

Laapataa Ladies features a cast including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in significant roles. On September 8, 2023, the film had its grand premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Laapataa Ladies, set in rural India in 2001, revolves around the delightful chaos that unfolds when two young brides go missing from a train.