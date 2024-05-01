Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji Share Candid Moments with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 1, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji Share Candid Moments with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan recently shared pictures on her Instagram stories, showing friends and followers moments from a quick get-together with Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Nupur Shikhare.

Hyderabad: Bollywood's iconic duo Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, joined by Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare, reunited for a beautiful get-together on Tuesday. Ira Khan turned to Instagram stories to share photos from the re-union. The pictures showed Ira, Nupur, Aamir, and Rani smiling as they bonded.

The evergreen onscreen pair of Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji had come together for some genuinely memorable films for Hindi cinema. Their chemistry in Ghulam, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Talaash continues to captivate audiences. They are not just excellent actors, but also good friends and were recently seen catching up, which also included Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji Share Candid Moments with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji Share Candid Moments with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share photos from the meeting. All four radiated smiles as they posed for the camera. Rani looked lovely in brown, wearing elegant large glasses. Aamir wore a casual white and blue suit, displaying his characteristic charm. Nupur looked dapper in a pastel shirt and pants, while Ira showed off her flair in a black dress with white floral designs. Another photo showed a beautiful moment between Rani and Ira, as they flaunted their smiles and fun expressions in the selfie.

Rani and Ira
Rani and Ira

On the work front, Aamir will next appear in Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, as per reports, Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as the lead heroine in the project. RS Prasanna is directing the film, which is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2024. Aamir will also bankroll Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and others.

Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, last appeared in the 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Her performance in the film drew high praise from both viewers and critics. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next big-screen appearance.

Read More

  1. Aamir Khan Takes a Dig at Award Shows, WATCH His Reaction as Kapil Sharma Asks Him to 'Settle Down'
  2. Rani Mukerji feels it's her responsibility to represent women correctly on screen
  3. Ira Khan's Honeymoon with Nupur Shikhare Is All about Headstands, Pool Breakfasts, Beaches

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.