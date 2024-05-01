Hyderabad: Bollywood's iconic duo Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, joined by Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare, reunited for a beautiful get-together on Tuesday. Ira Khan turned to Instagram stories to share photos from the re-union. The pictures showed Ira, Nupur, Aamir, and Rani smiling as they bonded.

The evergreen onscreen pair of Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji had come together for some genuinely memorable films for Hindi cinema. Their chemistry in Ghulam, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Talaash continues to captivate audiences. They are not just excellent actors, but also good friends and were recently seen catching up, which also included Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji Share Candid Moments with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share photos from the meeting. All four radiated smiles as they posed for the camera. Rani looked lovely in brown, wearing elegant large glasses. Aamir wore a casual white and blue suit, displaying his characteristic charm. Nupur looked dapper in a pastel shirt and pants, while Ira showed off her flair in a black dress with white floral designs. Another photo showed a beautiful moment between Rani and Ira, as they flaunted their smiles and fun expressions in the selfie.

Rani and Ira

On the work front, Aamir will next appear in Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, as per reports, Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as the lead heroine in the project. RS Prasanna is directing the film, which is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2024. Aamir will also bankroll Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and others.

Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, last appeared in the 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Her performance in the film drew high praise from both viewers and critics. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next big-screen appearance.