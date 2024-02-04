Loading...

Ira Khan's Honeymoon with Nupur Shikhare Is All about Headstands, Pool Breakfasts, Beaches

Feb 4, 2024

Ira Khan with hubby Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan had a registered marriage with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai almost a month ago. After a great time during their wedding rituals, the couple headed to Indonesia for a beach honeymoon.

Hyderabad: Exactly a month and a day ago, on January 3, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married the love of her life, celebrity fitness expert Nupur Shikhare. After a registered marriage ceremony, the couple and their loved ones flew to Udaipur for a more traditional wedding. Currently, the newlyweds are spending their honeymoon in Indonesia. Khan took to Instagram to share some previously unseen photos from their honeymoon.

Moving ahead of her wedding pictures, Ira dropped a string of images from her Bali honeymoon with husband Nupur. The photo album begins with the couple having a hearty breakfast in their swimsuits beside a pool. This was followed by the fitness coach performing a flawless headstand on a beautiful beach. In their next sun-kissed photo, the tan on their bodies demonstrates how much fun they are having. Nupur showcases his acrobatic abilities and abs in many photographs drawing attention from netizens.

Ira captioned the photographs, "How was your honeymoon? I love you, @nupur_popeye. Whether it's one month, four years, underwater, at 3 a.m., upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, or highly-climatic, it makes no difference. As long as it is with you." In the past, several pictures from their wedding in Rajasthan have surfaced online, providing a glimpse into the Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi, Pyjama Party, and Christian wedding, which took place at a luxury hotel in the city.

When they returned to Mumbai, Aamir Khan organised a spectacular soiree in honour of the bride and groom, inviting all the B-town biggies to the occasion. Several B-town celebrities were spotted on the red carpet to the wedding reception from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and others.

