WATCH | 'God-given opportunity': Chiranjeevi on being in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

Ayodhya: Megastar Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan, and wife Surekha Konidela arrived in Ayodhya from Hyderabad to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Chiranjeevi, expressing happiness, described the opportunity as "God-given" and highlighted the family's joy in being part of such a significant event.

On reaching Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Chirnajeevi spoke to media briefly. The megastar beaming with joy told the media that being in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration is a "God-given opportunity" for him and his family. The actor said that he is happy to be to be part of such an iconic event.

Apart from Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and Jackie Shroff, also attended the ceremony.

Before their departure for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi shared with the media, "It's overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman, my deity, has personally invited me... We are fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta." Ram Charan expressed honor, saying, "It's a long wait, and we are all very honored to be there."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, scheduled amid tight security, will witness the historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and distinguished guests. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani,' featuring renowned musicians at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple is set for 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and cities nationwide have been adorned with Lord Ram posters, flags, and lights, creating a festive atmosphere. Vedic rituals for Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony began on January 16, a week before the main event.