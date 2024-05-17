Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Kubra Sait, Other Stars Bring Fashion A Game at Matilda Pre-Function

Star studded glimpse of Matilda Pre-Function (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted an exclusive pre-function for the opening play of Matilda the Musical, an internationally acclaimed production that is making its first visit to India. The pre-function for the first-ever Indian premiere of Matilda the Musical was held recently in Mumbai, where several celebrities graced the event. From Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thaani to mira Rajput, the who's who of Bollywood brought their fashion foot forward at the star-studded event.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, was recently spotted at this pre-function alongside her mother Maheep Kapoor. The mother-daughter duo decided to twin in white, looking elegant. Maheep was seen in a white-coloured summer dress, while Shanaya opted for a denim long skirt and white crop top. The two looking stunning posed for the photographers before heading inside.

Similarly, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who is going to make her Bollywood debut soon was also spotted at the pre-function. Rasha was observed wearing an off-the-shoulder black shirt and black jeans. The star kid had her hair held in a sleek ponytail as she posed for the photographers.

Kubra Saitlooked stylish as she made an appearance at the glitzy event. Mira Rajput, the spouse of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, attended this pre-function as well. Meera looked gorgeous in a white crop top and blue trousers and matching jacket. She tied her hair back and was seen smiling sweetly while wearing minimal makeup.