WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Arrives in Jamnagar Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Event

Hyderabad: The Ambani household is abuzz with wedding preparations as they gear up for one of the most significant family events. Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his beloved, Radhika Merchant. The wedding is set for July, but before that, the pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3. Numerous celebrities from around the world are expected to grace the occasion, including Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor who landed in Jamnagar on Tuesday.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen arriving at the Jamnagar airport in casual attire. She was clad in a white tank top paired with dark blue trousers and a printed beige scarf wrapped around her neck. She completed her ensemble with dark sunglasses. The Dhadak actor flashed a cute smile as the paparazzi greeted her in Gujarati saying, "Kem Cho Maja ma."

Meanwhile, reports suggest a sumptuous menu awaits guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. The hospitality team is dedicated to meeting guests' dietary requirements and restrictions, urging them to share any preferences in advance. Offering a diverse range of cuisines and personalized attention to dietary needs, the event promises to be a delightful dining experience for all invitees.

It has been reported that a specialized team of more than 25 chefs will be flown from Indore to Jamnagar for the event. The culinary focal point will be Indori cuisine, with an extensive menu comprising Mexican, Parsi, Thai, and Japanese dishes, in addition to a variety of pan-Asian delicacies, as mentioned by the Jardin Hotel Director in a media statement.

Prominent personalities from various fields, including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sports stars, are anticipated to grace the pre-wedding festivities. The guest list includes India's influential billionaires like Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, along with Bollywood icons such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

International business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, among others, are also expected to attend. Furthermore, Hollywood sensation Rihanna is also anticipated to enthrall the audience with her performance.