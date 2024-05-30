Bodies of 3 Missing Children Found Floating In Pond At Temple Complex In Bokaro

Bokaro: The bodies of three children, who went missing last afternoon, were found in a pond of Bisheshwar Dham temple complex in Petarwar of Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

Police said two children belong to Muslim Tola of Sadmakala panchayat under Petarwar police station area and one child is from Poddag NH 23. The family members said that the children could not be traced after they went out to play at 2 pm. They launched searches in all nearby areas but could not find them. Finally, they informed the police at night.

Early this morning, local people saw the body of a child floating in the Amrit pond of Bisheshwar Dham temple complex. A crowd gathered on the banks of the pond and soon, two more bodies were found floating here. Some local youths jumped into the pond and pulled out the bodies one after another.

Petarwar police station in-charge Krishna Kumar Kushwaha said the bodies were taken possession immediately and sent to Tenughat Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

"It is an extremely unfortunate incident. The family members informed us last night that three children had gone missing after which, investigations were initiated. After postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family members," Kushwaha said.