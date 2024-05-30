ETV Bharat / state

Bodies of 3 Missing Children Found Floating In Pond At Temple Complex In Bokaro

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

Three children went missing after they went out to play on Wednesday afternoon. Their family members informed police at night after failing to trace them anywhere. Finally, this morning, their bodies were found floating in a pond at the temple complex in Bokaro.

Bodies of 3 Missing Children Found Floating In Pond At Temple Complex In Bokaro
Pond of Bisheshwar Dham temple complex (ETV Bharat Picture)

Bokaro: The bodies of three children, who went missing last afternoon, were found in a pond of Bisheshwar Dham temple complex in Petarwar of Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

Police said two children belong to Muslim Tola of Sadmakala panchayat under Petarwar police station area and one child is from Poddag NH 23. The family members said that the children could not be traced after they went out to play at 2 pm. They launched searches in all nearby areas but could not find them. Finally, they informed the police at night.

Early this morning, local people saw the body of a child floating in the Amrit pond of Bisheshwar Dham temple complex. A crowd gathered on the banks of the pond and soon, two more bodies were found floating here. Some local youths jumped into the pond and pulled out the bodies one after another.

Petarwar police station in-charge Krishna Kumar Kushwaha said the bodies were taken possession immediately and sent to Tenughat Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

"It is an extremely unfortunate incident. The family members informed us last night that three children had gone missing after which, investigations were initiated. After postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family members," Kushwaha said.

Read more

  1. 3 SDRF Jawans Drown After Rescue Boat Capsizes in Pravara River During Search Operation
  2. Newlywed Woman Among Three Drown to Death in Uttar Pradesh; Two Others Rescued
  3. Bihar: Five People Died by Drowning during 'Mundan' Ceremony at Ganga River Ghat in Begusarai

TAGGED:

BODIES OF 3 MISSING CHILDRENBODIES WERE FOUND FLOATINGTHREE CHILDREN WHO WENT MISSING3 BODIES FOUND IN POND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.