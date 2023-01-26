Tirupati: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani, along with his fiancée Radhika Merchant, visited Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and sought blessings of God before his marriage. This is his first visit to Tirupati after getting engaged to Radhika Merchant. Officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) welcomed the couple and made elaborate arrangements for their darshan.

The newly-engaged couple participated in Swami's Archana Seva and attended aarti early in the morning. Known to each other for a few years, Anant and his soon-to-be wife Radhika spent the day at the temple seeking the Lord's blessings for their marriage. They left the temple amid heavy security cover after receiving 'prasad' from priests.

The Ambani scion had earlier visited the Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha on Tuesday and the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati of Assam on Monday to seek the blessings of Goddess. Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai on January 19.

Anant has completed his studies at Brown University in the US and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities, including as a member on the boards of Jio platforms and Reliance Retail ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL, while his fiancee Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.