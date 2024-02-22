Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg to Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Hyderabad: The imminent wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant has set the stage for a grand spectacle. This marital affair is not just a mere event but a magnificent festival set to captivate onlookers for several months. The opulent festivities are set to commence with the pre-wedding ceremonies in early March at Jamnagar, culminating in the grand wedding on July 12.

The guest list for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant includes luminaries of global stature, as reported by a newswire. Esteemed personalities such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, the king and queen of Bhutan, and Ted Pick, among others, are expected to grace the occasion with their presence.

The couple's recent Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, a traditional Gujarati ritual symbolizing the commencement of their journey together, pays homage to the divine with the presentation of the Kankotri wedding invitation to the gods, seeking blessings on their new life together. The festivities kicked off in the traditional Gujarati style at the sprawling Jamnagar farmhouse of the Ambanis, setting the tone for the forthcoming matrimonial union.

According to the latest reports from a newswire, the three-day pre-wedding celebration, which is slated for the 1st to 3rd of March will feature captivating performances by renowned Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan, promising a harmonious prelude to the grand union on the horizon.